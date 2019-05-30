The 1,000 hp Ferrari SF90 hybrid is the company's most powerful car ever

Ferrari’s newest model is a plug-in hybrid aimed at burnishing the company’s environmental image, but it’s no Chevy Volt.

The SF90 is a mid-engine, all-wheel-drive supercar that combines a turbocharged V8 with three electric motors to deliver nearly 1,000 horsepower, more than any street legal car Ferrari has ever made.

The 4.0-liter V8 alone is rated at 769 hp. One of the electric motors is fitted between the engine and the 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear rear wheels, while each front wheel gets its own electric motor. Ferrari says the setup is good for a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a sprint to 124 mph (200 kph) in just 6.7 seconds. The SF90 has a top speed of 2111 mph and is the fastest ever production car around the company’s test track.

It’s also the quietest, because it can operate in all-electric mode for about 16 miles and works as a front-wheel-drive car when it does. The function is meant to be used in city centers, or anytime the driver wants to keep a low profile, but limits top speed to 83 mph.

For more aggressive driving, the SF90 is equipped with a unique rear wing with an element that can close the space between it and the car’s bodywork to increase downforce to improve handling at high speeds.

The interior of the car is similarly high tech, and features a digital instrument cluster, head-up display and a multifunctional steering wheel with buttons, knobs and a touchpad that allows control of the infotainment system without the driver having to take his or her hands off the wheel.

Pricing for the SF90, which begins deliveries early next year, has not been revealed, but Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has previously said it would be less than the limited edition LaFerrari hybrid’s $1.4 million ask, while rumors range from $500,000 to $1 million.

Ferrari plans to follow the SF90, whose name celebrates the 90th anniversary of its racing team, with as many as eight new hybrid models by 2022.

