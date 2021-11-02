Expand / Collapse search
Limited edition Mopar Dodge Durango muscle SUV debuts

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Video

Test drive: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the world's most powerful SUV, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it's much more than that ... for better or worse.

Here's one for the Mopar or no (family) car crowd.

Dodge is debuting a limited edition Durango to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Mopar parts division.

The three-row SUV is based on the V8-powered 2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the optional Tow N Go package and features black 20-inch wheels, a one-inch lowering kit, blue Mopar-branded brake calipers, an adaptive suspension system, limited-slip differential, retuned exhaust and a 145 mph top speed limiter.

It also features Mopar-badged leather and suede front seats, a Mopar pedal kit, Mopar Blue racing stripe that runs the length of the vehicle and additional Mopar logos and trim accents.

Each vehicle gets a numbered build plate for the dashboard certifying it as one of the 200 that will be built for the U.S. market with either black or white paint, while another 50 are earmarked for Canada.

Final pricing for the 2022 model has not been announced, but the Mopar package will be a $3,995 option when it goes on sale early next year.

