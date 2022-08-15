8 vehicles at Monterey Car Week that could sell for over $10 million

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monterey is the center of the motoring world this week.

The California region is hosting its annual car week, which is a series of events centered on the classic and collector car worlds.

Along with vintage racing at Laguna Seca raceway and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show, several auctions are being held where hundreds of millions of dollars worth of vehicles are set to be sold.

Dozens of them will change hands for over $1 million, which is practically pocket change for many of the attendees, but there is no shortage of $10 million cars on offer.

Here is a look at all the cars crossing the blocks that are expected to bring the hammer down on an eight-figure bid:

1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider by Scaglietti: $8 million-$10 million

One of just 19 that were built, this Testarossa racing car entered at least 30 events between 1957 and 1963, finishing on the podium in more than half of them. It's been repainted several times over the years, but is equipped with its original 2.0-liter V12 engine, which had been replaced by a Ford motor for part of its life. American Richie Gunther partnered with Frenchman Francois Picard in for the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans when it was painted blue, but only made it 13 hours into the race until suffering a water pump issue. (RM Sotheby's)

THE FIRST FERRARI SUV WILL HAVE AN AMAZING ENGINE

1953 Ferrari 375 MM Spider by Scaglietti $8 million-$10 million

The original owner of this 4.5-liter V12-powered car raced it so hard that the Pinin Farina body it was equipped with was replaced in 1954 with the Scaglietti-designed one it wears today. It was put on pole position for its first race at the 1953 12 Hours of Casablanca by Formula One driver Alberto Ascari, but was wrecked in practice before the event by its owner Casimiro De Oliveira, who apparently crashed it again the following year, which led to the new body being installed. (RM Sotheby's)

1938 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi: $9 million-$11 million

Another Le Mans veteran that competed in the 1939 edition of the race, this Talbot-Lago was confiscated from its French owner by the Germans in 1942. It was found and purchased by a collector after the war, but didn't have an engine and sat unused until the wall came down in 1989 and a West German bought and restored the chassis. It was later displayed in a museum in the Netherlands before being purchased and fitted with a period-correct engine. (RM Sotheby's)

MORE COLLECTOR CAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS DIGITAL

1958 Maserati 450S by Fantuzzi: $9 million-$11 million

Carroll Shelby was the car dealer that originally sold this Maserati to American racer Ebb Rose, who went on to compete with it across the U.S. for several years. The ninth of 10 cars built like it with a 4.2-liter V8, which it still has, the car was tested to a top speed of 181 mph and is expected to smash the existing auction record for a Maserati, which was set at $5.17 million in 2015 with the sale of a 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider. (RM Sotheby's)

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C "Tulipwood" Torpedo by Nieuport-Astra: $8 million-$12 million

According to RM Sotheby's, the "Tulipwood" is the most famous car ever built by Spain's Hispano-Suiza. The open-top four-seater is equipped with a monstrous 8.0-liter straight-eight-cylinder engine and a 52-gallon fuel tank that helped it compete in the 1952 Targa Florio and Coppa Florio endurance road racing events. (RM Sotheby's)

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster by Sindelfingen: $9 million-$12 million

The Shah of Afghanistan, King Mohammed Zahir, was the first owner of this Mercedes-Benz 540K, which is one of three that were built with the long-tail, covered spare tire body style. It reportedly spent World War II hidden at the Afghan embassy in Paris and was later given to the king's son-in-law, who brought it to England in 1950. According to RM Sotheby's, its appearance was refreshed in the 1950s, but it has never been given a full restoration and remains largely original.

REVIEW: THE 2022 MERCEDES-BENZ EQS IS A VERY ‘SPECIAL’ ELECTRIC CAR

1937 Bugatti Type 57C Atlante: $10 million-$12 million

While it's often overshadowed by the similarly named Atlantic and its more aerodynamic body style, the Bugatti Type 57-based Atlante remains one of the brand's most sought-after models. Only 17 were built, no two exactly alike, and this one is considered the finest existing example, according to Gooding & Company. While high by any standard, its $10 million-$12 million estimated value is still about a third of the record $30 million that was paid for an Atlantic in 2010. (Gooding & Company)

1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti: $25 million-$30 million

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This may be the best Ferrari ever, and that comes straight from the horse's mouth. Carroll Shelby raced this car for the Italian team, before he decided to beat them with Ford at Le Mans, and years later signed the fuel tank with the message, "Mr. Ferrari told me this is the best Ferrari he ever built. " Despite a long racing history that includes eight victories with Shelby behind the wheel, it remains mostly original, including its 24-spark 4.9-liter V12 engine.