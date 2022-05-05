Expand / Collapse search
Ferrari
The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Purosangue will be powered by a V12 engine

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special.

Ferrari has a new V12-powered model on the way.

Ferrari has a new V12-powered model on the way. (Ferrari)

The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…"

The post included a video showing various engine parts and the signature sound only a 12-cylinder motor can make.

Ferrari is set to release the Purosangue SUV later this year, which has been teased in a single image of the front of the vehicle.

The Purosangue SUV features a long hood that could fit a V12 under it.

The Purosangue SUV features a long hood that could fit a V12 under it. (Ferrari)

Although the tweet didn't specify the engine is meant for the SUV, the brand is in the middle of a campaign building up to its full reveal and an associated website refers to a "game-changing new model" with the "heart of a thoroughbred," and Purosangue is Italian for thoroughbred.

Details on the engine were not released, but the Ferrari 812 coupe features a 6.5-liter V12 with 788 hp.

Thirsty V12 engines are nearly extinct, with only Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce currently offering them. BMW has announced it is retiring its V12 this year, while Bentley still offers engines with 12 cylinders arranged in a W formation.

SUVs with V12s have always been rare, with the most famous being the Lamborghini LM002 that was built from 1986 to 1993 and powered by the V12 from the brand's Countach supercar. The model was originally developed as a military vehicle and is affectionately referred to as the "Rambo Lambo."

The Lamborghini LM002 is powered by a V12 shared with the Countach. 

The Lamborghini LM002 is powered by a V12 shared with the Countach.  (Lamborghini)

The Lamborghini Urus SUV, which is the brand's best-seller today and set to be the Purosangue's closest competitor, is powered by a twin-turbochaged V8.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos