BMW 'Batmobile' returns at a super high price

BMW is bringing back the Batmobile.

Not the cape crusader's car, but an homage to one of its most famous models.

The 3.0 CSL of the early 1970s was built to homologate a racing car based on the E9 coupe and featured widebody styling and a pair of wings to improve its aerodynamics.

A small one was installed at the top of the rear glass while another over the trunk was mounted between swept-back supports shaped like tail fins that earned the car its nickname.

A limited number were built and a half-century later it remains one of the brand's most iconic efforts.

It has now transformed the current M4 into a new 3.0 CLS (Coupe Sport Lightweight) with similar design updates and the most-powerful straight-six-cylinder engine it has ever produced.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged motor is rated at 540 hp and sends its power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Its gearshift lever is topped with a mushroom-shaped handle that hearkens back to the racing car's.

The car is built with several carbon fiber-reinforced plastic exterior and interior pieces to reduce weight and comes standard with fade-resistant carbon ceramic brakes.

Its wheels, tires and suspension setup have also been upgraded from the standard M4 and it's fitted with a set of aggressive racing-style seats.

BMW will only build 50 examples over the course of three months at a price that hasn't been officially announced, but is rumored to be approximately $750,000.

Original 3.0 CSL racing and street cars can often be found for much less and often sell at auctions in the $100,000-$125,000 range.