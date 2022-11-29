What car will Bradley Cooper drive in the 'Bullitt' reboot?

Frank Bullitt is going back on the beat.

Steve McQueen's cop character is being resurrected in a new movie that will be directed by Steven Spielberg and star Bradley Cooper in the titular role.

The original 1968 thriller centers around a mob investigation, but is best-remembered for its iconic car chase when Bullitt chases a black Dodge Challenger through the streets of San Francisco in his green Ford Mustang.

The sequence helped the film win an Academy Award for best film editing and made the green Mustang one of the most famous movie cars of all time.

MYSTERY OF STEVE MCQUEEN'S ‘BULLITT’ MUSTANG FINALLY SOLVED, CLASSIC CAR REVEALED

Two were used during production, with the primary hero car being sold afterwards and disappearing from the public eye for decades before being uncovered by its owner in 2018 and auctioned two years later for $3.4 million.

The stunt car was found rotting away in a junkyard in Mexico in 2017. Its history was discovered during a restoration, and it remains in the possession of the people who unknowingly bought it.

Little is known about the new film other than that it will be an original story and not a remake. However, it is pretty clear it is going to need one thing: An epic car chase.

The only question is, what car will Cooper's Bullitt drive? Assuming it will be a Ford, which it pretty much has to be, here are a few candidates:

FORD MUSTANG GT

McQueen's car was a Highland Green Mustang GT 390, and there is an updated Mustang GT on the way for the 2024 model year that is very much in the same spirit. It will come powered by a 5.0-liter V8 with over 450 horsepower and offer an available six-speed manual transmission that can provide close-up shifting shots for cinematic effect.

Ford's Mustang-faced electric SUV is also offered in a GT trim with all-wheel-drive and 459 hp. The battery-powered model would be an appropriate choice for today's green scene in San Francisco.

FORD F-150 RAPTOR R

Sports ‘cars’ are as old-school as McQueen. Performance trucks are where it's at today and the 700 hp F-150 Raptor R would be perfect for jumping up and down San Francisco's hilly streets.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The 418 hp Bronco Raptor is not as powerful as the F-150 Raptor R, but it is just as good at catching air and sticking the landing and should be able to handle the city's 90-degree turns pretty well with its widebody stance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, none of the above are currently available in Highland Green, but Ford has offered three Bullitt special edition Mustangs over the years, and it is easy enough for it to add the color to the option list before the film comes out.

Of course, Bullitt will need something to chase, and that car is obvious.

With Dodge discontinuing its V8-powered Charger and Challenger models next year, the only real option will be the all-electric 2024 Charger Daytona SRT, which conveniently made its debut in a menacing metallic dark gray.