Mechanic wrecks $3 million Ferrari Enzo during test drive

That will definitely not buff out.

A Ferrari Enzo being test-driven by a mechanic in the Netherlands was wrecked on Tuesday, potentially totaling the multi-million-dollar supercar.

An eyewitness to the crash told Autoblog.nl that the car was traveling down the relatively straight two-lane Amsterdamsestraatweg in Baarn when it quickly accelerated, then spun into the trees on the other side of the road.

"The local Ferrari dealer is about two kilometers away from the scene," another witness told SWNS.

"It's a customer-owned car. The weather conditions were damp and chilly, maybe [37 degrees] in temperature."

Only 399 production Enzos were built from 2002 to 2004 and named after company founder Enzo Ferrari. The mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive coupe is powered by a 651 hp 6.0-liter V12 and sold new for $650,000.

The cars regularly trade on the collector market for $2.5 million to $3 million today, with the record sale price standing at $3.8 million for a barely-driven example painted a particularly rare Rosso Scuderia red.