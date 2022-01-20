Expand / Collapse search
Mechanic wrecks $3 million Ferrari Enzo during test drive

Car was being serviced at a garage in The Netherlands

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid Video

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The screaming mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

That will definitely not buff out.

Ferrari built just 399 Enzo coupes from 2002 to 2004.

Ferrari built just 399 Enzo coupes from 2002 to 2004. (SWNS)

A Ferrari Enzo being test-driven by a mechanic in the Netherlands was wrecked on Tuesday, potentially totaling the multi-million-dollar supercar.

An eyewitness to the crash told Autoblog.nl that the car was traveling down the relatively straight two-lane Amsterdamsestraatweg in Baarn when it quickly accelerated, then spun into the trees on the other side of the road.

The Ferrari Enzo is powered by a 651 hp V12.

The Ferrari Enzo is powered by a 651 hp V12. (SWNS)

"The local Ferrari dealer is about two kilometers away from the scene," another witness told SWNS. 

"It's a customer-owned car. The weather conditions were damp and chilly, maybe [37 degrees] in temperature."

The Ferrari Enzo is named after company founder Enzo Ferrari.

The Ferrari Enzo is named after company founder Enzo Ferrari. (Enzo)

Only 399 production Enzos were built from 2002 to 2004 and named after company founder Enzo Ferrari. The mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive coupe is powered by a 651 hp 6.0-liter V12 and sold new for $650,000.

The cars regularly trade on the collector market for $2.5 million to $3 million today, with the record sale price standing at $3.8 million for a barely-driven example painted a particularly rare Rosso Scuderia red.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos