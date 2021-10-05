Michael Jordan 'could not be more proud' of Bubba Wallace after first NASCAR win

23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan saluted Bubba Wallace for his first NASCAR Cup Series win in Talladega on Monday.

"I'm so happy for Bubba and our entire 23XI Racing team. This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us," Jordan said in a statement posted to the team's Twitter account.

"From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent to win and Denny and I could not be more proud of him. Let's go!"

The win in the rain-shortened YellaWood 500 was the first for the one-car team, which was launched by Jordan and Denny Hamlin this season with Wallace as its only driver.

"It’s Talladega. It’s his home state. Everything that happened at Talladega last year. Things that Bubba didn’t ask to happen but he had to go through it," Hamlin said of the win, which took place at the same track where a rope tied into a noose-like knot was found in Wallace's garage last summer, sparking an outpouring of support from the NASCAR family. It was later determined that the knot had been there for some time and wasn't directed at Wallace, which led to unfounded allegations from some that the incident had been a publicity stunt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 23XI Racing team was already set to add a second car next season with veteran Kurt Busch behind the wheel. Busch, who was running in fourth place when the race was called, was one of many Cup Series drivers who congratulated Wallace on becoming the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race since Wendell Scott scored his only victory in 1963.