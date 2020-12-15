Machine Gun Kelly's stolen Aston Martin recovered by LAPD

Machine Gun Kelly has had a good thing happen to him.

The “Bad Things” singer’s Aston Martin sports car has been recovered by police a week after it went missing.

TMZ reports that LAPD officers spotted the very purple coupe passing by their patrol car on Monday and then found it abandoned in a driveway with the engine running with no suspects in sight.

The car was impounded as part of the investigation, but is undamaged, according to TMZ.

Kelly’s old next-door neighbor, Jeff Lewis of "Flipping Out" fame, first reported the theft on his radio show, when the person who bought his former house called to ask if the security cameras could see the driveway from where Kelly’s car was stolen — but no dice.

Kelly purchased the distinctive $205,000 coupe last year as a present to himself, celebrating the end of his Hotel Diablo World Tour.