Land Rover
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond 007 Edition is a bad-looking SUV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: Land Rover Defender

Test drive: Land Rover Defender

Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu gets down and dirty with the all-new Land Rover Defender

James Bond superfans have a new way to get dirty.

(Land Rover)

Land Rover has introduced a limited edition Defender V8 Bond Edition SUV in conjunction with the upcoming release of the 007 film "No Time to Die."

(Land Rover)

Filmmakers used showroom stock versions of the Defender in a chase seen that includes huge jumps and lots of sliding around in the mud that has been teased in a featurette. 

It's not known if any of the SUVs are driven by Bond, or if they're all baddies chasing him, but they put on an impressive show that doubles as an epic commercial for the model.

(Land Rover)

The tribute vehicles are all black and equipped with puddle lights that project the 007 logo onto the ground when you approach them along with 007 badging and infotainment system graphics.

(Land Rover)

The Defender V8 is powered by a 518 hp 5.0-liter engine and the Bond Edition rides on 22-inch wheels with Xenon Blue brake calipers peeking out from behind them.

Land Rover is producing just 300 of the Defenders, each with a laser-etched build number, and the starting price is $115,950 in the U.S.

If that seems like a lot, keep in mind that Aston Martin also offers a replica of the classic DB5 Bond drives in the film with all the gadgets for $3.5 million and it's not road legal.

And good luck driving that off-road.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos