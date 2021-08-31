Aston Martin reveals $3.5 million full-size James Bond 007 Corgi 'toy' car

To celebrate the release of the final "No Time to Die" trailer, Aston Martin has created a full-size version of the classic Corgi "Goldfinger" James Bond 007 1965 DB5 toy car.

The silver coupe is sitting in a replica of the diecast toy's transparent box and will be displayed outside London's Battersea Power Station through October 1.

The car is much more than a scaled-up plaything, however. It's a fully-functioning reproduction of the film car that was built as part of a continuation series Aston Martin launched last year and equipped with a working smokescreen, deployable bulletproof shield, revolving number plates and simulated reciprocating machine guns that deploy from the corner lights, but do not fire, among other features.

Aston Martin is selling 25 of the hand-built cars, which aren't even street legal, for $3.5 million each.

That's a bargain price compared to what the two authentic cars used in the making of "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball" are worth. One was sold in 2010 for $4.1 million while the other was stolen in 1997 and is still missing, but has been valued at up to $15 million.

A third replica commissioned as a promotional car that never even appeared on screen was even auctioned for $6.4 million in 2019.

Corgi has sold over 20 million of the toys since they were introduced in 1965 and DB5s have been featured in several Bond films, including "No Time to Die," which premieres in the U.S. on Oct. 8.