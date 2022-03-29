Kid Rock just sold his Ford GT supercar for a small fortune

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Rock just cashed in big time.

The rapping rock star sold his 2005 Ford GT supercar at the recent RM Sotheby's Fort Lauderdale auction for $638,000.

Kid Rock had owned the mid-engined coupe since it was new and put 3,096 miles on it while keeping it in its original condition.

Ford built just over 4,000 of the 550 hp supercharged V8-powered cars for the 2005 and 2006 model years, many of which have been modified and customized over the years.

The price paid was significantly higher than the going rate for a GT, which is in the $450,000 range, and a big bump from its original price of around $140,000.