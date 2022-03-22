Kid Rock is selling his $500,000 Ford GT supercar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is one way to rock down the highway … very quickly.

Controversial musician Kid Rock is sending his 2005 Ford GT across the auction block at the RM Sotheby's event in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, March 26.

Kid Rock is the original owner of the supercar and has put 3,096 miles on it since it was new.

Ford sold just over 4,000 GTs through the 2005 and 2006 model years at a starting price of $139,995 before fees with 669 of the first year models finished in the red with white stripes scheme featured on Kid Rock's car.

The mid-engine coupe is powered by a 550 hp supercharged V8 and was one of the world's fastest cars of its day with a top speed of 2005 mph.

Hagerty estimates the value of a perfectly preserved example at about $450,000 while RM Sotheby's pre-auction estimate is in the $500,000 to $575,000 range, factoring in the celebrity ownership.

Along with being all-original, the car comes with a couple of extras including photo signed by Ford GT designer Camilo Pardo and a guitar autographed by Kid Rock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kid Rock appeared this week on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss cancel culture.

"I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. And you can't cancel me. I love it when they try," Kid Rock said.