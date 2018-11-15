Ford dealer selling 'brand new' 2005 GT supercar

There’s a Ford dealer in Illinois that’s trying to unload a 13-year-old ‘new’ car…for $449,900!

It’s not a leftover Taurus, but a 2005 GT supercar that originally stickered for $156,595 and has never been registered.

The red coupe is at Hawk Ford in St. Charles and has just 4 miles on the odometer. (A listing incorrectly says it has 104, but a salesman confirmed with Fox News Autos that it is in fact 4.) It was sitting in a partitioned space in the showroom when the dealership was purchased by new owners last year.

The car is regularly maintained and is quite possibly the lowest-mileage 2005 GT left.

The GT was inspired by the automaker’s famous Le Mans racers of the 1960s and built to celebrate Ford’s 100th anniversary. It’s powered by a 550 hp supercharged 5.4-liter V8 and has a top speed of 205 mph. Ford sold 4038 of the bargain supercars over the 2005 and 2006 model years and didn’t make anything like it again until it introduced the all-new GT in 2017.

Prices for the originals have gotten a boost from the excitement surrounding the new car, which starts at $450,000. Ford initially planned to sell just 1,000 of the new carbon-fiber, turbocharged GTs through 2020, but it proved to be so popular that it’s decided to build around 1,350 through 2022 instead.

But buying a new GT isn’t as easy as dropping by a dealer and selecting one from the lot. Ford is only approving customers it deems worthy of owning one, and says it’s been getting seven applications for each build slot.

On the other hand, the 2005 GT can be yours today! In fact, it’s technically on sale. The dealer has it listed at $495,000 with a Hawk Ford discount of $41,100 bringing it down to that $449,900.