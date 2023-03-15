Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kia
Published

Huge Kia EV9 electric SUV revealed with swiveling seats

Telluride-size model will seat six to seven passengers

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2023 Kia Telluride Video

Review: 2023 Kia Telluride

The 2023 Kia Telluride has been updated with new styling and a new X-Pro trim, which adds off-road capability. Fox News Digital Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reviews.

Kia is big on electric vehicles. Very big.

The automaker has revealed the final production version of its upcoming EV9 electric SUV.

The Telluiride-size model has three rows of seats and is set to be the roomiest electric vehicle on sale.

The boxy styling creates a voluminous interior, and it has a front trunk under its hood.

REVIEW: THE 2023 KIA TELLURIDE X-PRO RIDES HIGHER THAN EVER

The EV9 is Kia's largest electric SUV.

The EV9 is Kia's largest electric SUV. (Kia)

The dashboard features dual digital displays like many of Kia's other models.

The digital dashboard.

The digital dashboard. (Kia)

Several touchpad controls embedded beneath a strip of trim below the center screen that looks like stone and only become visible when their lights are illuminated.

The Kia EV9.

The Kia EV9. (Kia)

The EV9 will be offered in six and seven passenger configurations.

The EV9's second two rows of seats can be folded to create a flat load floor.

The EV9's second two rows of seats can be folded to create a flat load floor. (Kia)

Kia says the first two rows of seats can fully recline simultaneously, and the second two can be folded down to create a flat load floor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Second row captain's chars can swivel 180 degrees.

Second row captain's chars can swivel 180 degrees. (Kia)

The second row can also swivel to face the rear, creating a lounge like area, but Kia has not confirmed that the feature will be offered in the United States.

The second row seats can face toward the rear to create a lounge like space.

The second row seats can face toward the rear to create a lounge like space. (Kia)

Details including power and driving range will be released later this month, but it is built on the same platform as the Kia EV6, which has 350 kilowatt charging capability that can refill its battery to 80% in 18 minutes at the fastest public charging stations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The EV6 is also offered in all-wheel-drive models with up to 576 horsepower.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.