©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Hart's 'Dark Knight' Buick Grand National is a super hero car

Modified classic features a Batman theme

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
This year's "The Batman" film had a new take on the cape crusader's car.

Robert Pattinson's character drove a Batmobile with styling inspired by classic American muscle cars.

Now, comedian Kevin Hart has commissioned a 1987 Buick Grand National custom with a Batman theme.

The "Dark Knight" was built by Wisconsin's Salvaggio Design and, while it may look a lot like the factory Grand National, there are plenty of updates hiding under its pitch black paint.

Kevin Hart's 1987 Buick Grand National was modified by Salvaggio Design.

The T-Top coupe has a redesigned 3D-printed front bumper, subtly "tightened" body lines and new billet door handles that replicate the original's.

Its interior colors were inspired by Batman's classic costume.

Its cabin was reupholstered and trimmed by Gabe's Custom Interiors with a blue and gray motif that echoes Batman's most iconic costume, right down to bronze hardware the color of his utility belt.

The Buick's frame has been beefed up with modern equipment.

The car's structure has been enhanced and equipped with a modern suspension setup featuring Detroit Speed components and high performance Brembo brakes.

"Kev loves to drive them and enjoy the excitement of the road.  The turbo sounds amazing and the MagnaFlow exhaust echos the power and performance," Dave Salvaggio told Fox News Digital.

Kevin Hart unveiled the car at the SEMA auto show with his son, Kenzo Kash.

The Grand National's engine is still a turbocharged V6, just not the famed 245 horsepower 3.8-liter it came with. Instead, a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 from a Cadillac ATS-V that has been modifed with a single turbo by Gearhead Fabrications has been swapped in.

The modified engine is borrowed from a Cadillac, but features a Grand National-style sheild for its turbo. 

The 650 horsepower motor breathes through an exhaust system from project sponsor Magnaflow and sends its power to the rear wheels through the Caddy's eight-speed automatic transmission.

Salvaggio did not say how much it cost to build, but the outfits cars often sell in the six-figure range at collector car auctions.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.