Kevin Hart snags rare Buick GNX muscle car

It looks like Kevin Hart's muscle car collection just got bigger.

The comedy superstar posted a shot on Instagram of him next to a rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with the caption:

"Sundays are perfect for old school drives…. If you know you know."

Buick built just 547 of the turbocharged coupes, which have skyrocketed in price in recent years.

Several have been sold at auctions for over $200,000 and an example with just 8.7 miles on the odometer set a new record of $275,000 in June.

Hart, whose car collecting is chronicled on the Motor Trend show "Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew" didn't clarify if the car was his, but usually posts on his own cars and added the tag #original.

