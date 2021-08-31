Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Kevin Hart snags rare Buick GNX muscle car

"If you know you know"

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Kevin Hart collecting muscle cars on new Motor Trend show Video

Kevin Hart collecting muscle cars on new Motor Trend show

Kevin Hart and his Plastic Cup Boyz crew enter The Fox Garage to talk about their new Motor Trend show 'Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew,' which chronicles their exploits as they explore the world of collector cars.

It looks like Kevin Hart's muscle car collection just got bigger.

This Buick GNX was sold at auction for $275,000.

This Buick GNX was sold at auction for $275,000. (Barrett-Jackson)

The comedy superstar posted a shot on Instagram of him next to a rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with the caption: 

"Sundays are perfect for old school drives…. If you know you know."

Buick built just 547 of the turbocharged coupes, which have skyrocketed in price in recent years.

(Barrett-Jackson)

Several have been sold at auctions for over $200,000 and an example with just 8.7 miles on the odometer set a new record of $275,000 in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart, whose car collecting is chronicled on the Motor Trend show "Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew" didn't clarify if the car was his, but usually posts on his own cars and added the tag #original.

CLICK HERE FOR AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH KEVIN HART ON "THE FOX GARAGE"

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos