Justin Bieber’s Rolls-Royce looks like it really rides on air

Elon Musk has been talking about making a Tesla that can hover, but Justin Bieber beat him to it.

Well, the singer’s new car can’t actually fly, but the custom Rolls-Royce was designed to look like it's levitating.

The car was built by West Coast Customs and inspired by the Rolls-Royce 103ex concept car of 2016.

Unlike that autonomous electric vehicle, Bieber’s car is based on the conventional Rolls-Royce Wraith, which the shop fitted with a redesigned retro-futuristic body and covered wheels.

And this one’s not just a concept. Bieber’s been spotted in and around Los Angeles in it and the car was captured on video while parked on a Malibu street.

It’s unknown how much he paid for it, but the Wraith that it’s based on starts at $330,000.