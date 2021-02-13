Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber’s Rolls-Royce looks like it really rides on air

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Elon Musk has been talking about making a Tesla that can hover, but Justin Bieber beat him to it.

Justin Bieber Rolls-Royce

Justin Bieber Rolls-Royce

Well, the singer’s new car can’t actually fly, but the custom Rolls-Royce was designed to look like it's levitating.

(Rolls-Royce)

The car was built by West Coast Customs and inspired by the Rolls-Royce 103ex concept car of 2016.

Unlike that autonomous electric vehicle, Bieber’s car is based on the conventional Rolls-Royce Wraith, which the shop fitted with a redesigned retro-futuristic body and covered wheels.

And this one’s not just a concept. Bieber’s been spotted in and around Los Angeles in it and the car was captured on video while parked on a Malibu street.

It’s unknown how much he paid for it, but the Wraith that it’s based on starts at $330,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos