Jeep Wrangler tips over again during side-impact crash test

There's a famous decal Jeep Wrangler owners often apply to their trucks that's written upside down and says, "If you can read this, flip me over," which is meant to be a joke about rolling their trucks while doing extreme off-road driving.

But it's not so funny when it happens during an accident on the road.

In the latest round of IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) crash tests, the 2022 Wrangler 4-door tipped onto its side during the driver-side small overlap crash segment of the evaluation.

It is the only vehicle to do this during the test since it first began being phased into the IIHS regimen in 2017.

The same thing happened when the 2019 Wrangler was tested, suggesting that any updates to the vehicle have not sufficiently addressed the issue.

The SUV still received a Marginal rating for the test, which is a requirement for the organization's Top Safety Pick designation.

"The Wrangler performed well by the normal metrics used to evaluate performance in the test," IIHS said.

"The safety cage surrounding the driver held its structure well. The restraints also effectively controlled the movement of the dummy, though the test indicated a significant risk of injury to the driver’s left leg and foot and the combination head and torso side airbag did not deploy. However, tipping onto its side presents an additional injury risk beyond what the standard criteria are intended to measure, in part because the IIHS test does not include a dummy seated on the passenger side."

"We engineer our vehicles for real-world performance," a Jeep spokesperson told Automotive News.

"The Jeep Wrangler has unique and extraordinary capabilities unlike any other vehicle on the road. Real-world data and ongoing demand indicate the four-door Wrangler meets or exceeds the expectations of the buying public."

A 2021 Ford Bronco 4-door, which is the Wrangler's closest direct competitor in the marketplace, completed the test without tipping over and was given a Good rating in the driver-side small overlap crash test.

The Wrangler and Bronco 2-door models have not been tested by IIHS.