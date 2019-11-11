The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom helps support the troops

Jeep is saluting the troops with a special edition Wrangler SUV that supports the USO.

The purchase of each 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom edition includes a donation of $250 to the service organization.

The appearance package for the Wrangler Sport S includes American flag decals on the fenders; Oscar Mike (military jargon for “On the Move”) logos on the hood, tailgate and seats; dark satin wheels with all-terrain tires; tinted windows and tungsten stitching for the upholstery.

The first trucks off the line will be painted red, white and blue, but a rainbow of colors will follow. The package is offered on two-door and four-door Wranglers starting at $34,190 and $37,690.

Despite their enduring link, it's been decades since Jeeps were a mainstay of the U.S. Armed Forces and the company is hoping that changes soon. It recently teamed up with Hummer builder AM General to create a military version of the new Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup that it is pitching to the Pentagon as an affordable Light Tactical Vehicle.

