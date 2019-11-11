Expand / Collapse search
(Jeep)

Thankful Nation
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom helps support the troops

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep is saluting the troops with a special edition Wrangler SUV that supports the USO.

(Jeep)

The purchase of each 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom edition includes a donation of $250 to the service organization.

The appearance package for the Wrangler Sport S includes American flag decals on the fenders; Oscar Mike (military jargon for “On the Move”) logos on the hood, tailgate and seats; dark satin wheels with all-terrain tires; tinted windows and tungsten stitching for the upholstery.

The first trucks off the line will be painted red, white and blue, but a rainbow of colors will follow. The package is offered on two-door and four-door Wranglers starting at $34,190 and $37,690.

The Gladiator XMT was designed with military service in mind.

The Gladiator XMT was designed with military service in mind. (Jeep)

Despite their enduring link, it's been decades since Jeeps were a mainstay of the U.S. Armed Forces and the company is hoping that changes soon. It recently teamed up with Hummer builder AM General to create a military version of the new Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup that it is pitching to the Pentagon as an affordable Light Tactical Vehicle.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu