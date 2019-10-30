The Jeep Wrangler holds its value better than any vehicle, report says

The Jeep Wrangler retains its value better than any other vehicle, according to a new study, while some luxury sedans and plug-ins proved to be money pits.

According to online car marketplace iseecars.com, the average five-year depreciation cars sold in 2014 is 49.6 percent, but the best of the best did much better than that.

The four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited topped the list with depreciation of just 30 percent and two-door Wranglers lost 31.5 percent of their value. This despite the fact that they were replaced by an all-new model in 2018. The Jeeps were followed by three trucks from Toyota: the Tacoma (32.0), Tundra (35.9) and 4Runner (36.5).

The Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Frontier pickups also made the top 10 in seventh and ninth, with the Porsche 911, Nissan GT-R and Subaru Impreza WRX sports cars taking the sixth, eight and tenth spots.

At the bottom of the list was Jeep's corporate cousin, the Maserati Quattroporte luxury sports sedan, which lost 72.2 percent of its value. That was just slightly worse than the BMW 7-Series (71.3), electric Nissan Leaf (71.0), BMW i3 plug-in hybrid/electric (70.9) and BMW 5 Series (69.2). The Acura RLX, Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid, BMW 6 Series, Jaguar XJL and Chevrolet Volt rounded out the bottom 10 on the overall list.

