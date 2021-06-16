Jeep is selling Wranglers with the steering wheel on the 'wrong' side. Here's why

And you thought Tesla's yoke steering wheel was different.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is available without any steering wheel at all … at least where you usually find one.

The Wrangler RHD is a right-hand-drive version of the 4x4 SUV that's sold in the United States, where it's perfectly legal to drive.

Anyone can buy it, but it's not meant for everyone. It has a very specific target market in mind.

While the U.S. Postal Service got rid of its Jeep-based mail trucks a long time ago, it employs rural mail carriers in remote areas of the country who use their own vehicles.

Roadside mailboxes are common in these locales, so a right-hand-drive all-terrain vehicle makes plenty of sense.

The previous generation of the Wrangler was offered in this configuration from 2011 to 2018, but it's only returned to the lineup this year and appears on the consumer website with a starting price of $40,420.

It's a pretty basic model, however, with a removable hardtop and doors, black cloth upholstery and a short options list. It comes standard four-wheel-drive, but you can only get it with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The infotainment system is just an AM/FM/Satellite radio without navigation or any apps, but can be upgraded with a nine-speaker Alpine audio system for $1,295.

An $95 engine block heater and $995 cold weather package with heated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote-start are also available for places where snow is more of an issue than rain, heat or dark of night.