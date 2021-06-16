Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeep
Published

Jeep is selling Wranglers with the steering wheel on the 'wrong' side. Here's why

The target market is very specific

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill Video

Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the most powerful Wrangler ever. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took the V8-powered truck to the Monticello Motor Club to see what it can do.

And you thought Tesla's yoke steering wheel was different.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is available without any steering wheel at all … at least where you usually find one.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler RHD is priced at $40,420.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler RHD is priced at $40,420. (Jeep)

The Wrangler RHD is a right-hand-drive version of the 4x4 SUV that's sold in the United States, where it's perfectly legal to drive.

Anyone can buy it, but it's not meant for everyone. It has a very specific target market in mind.

While the U.S. Postal Service got rid of its Jeep-based mail trucks a long time ago, it employs rural mail carriers in remote areas of the country who use their own vehicles.

Roadside mailboxes are common in these locales, so a right-hand-drive all-terrain vehicle makes plenty of sense.

The previous generation of the Wrangler was offered in this configuration from 2011 to 2018, but it's only returned to the lineup this year and appears on the consumer website with a starting price of $40,420.

SEE IT: OSHKOSH DEFENSE'S NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE

It's a pretty basic model, however, with a removable hardtop and doors, black cloth upholstery and a short options list. It comes standard four-wheel-drive, but you can only get it with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The infotainment system is just an AM/FM/Satellite radio without navigation or any apps, but can be upgraded with a nine-speaker Alpine audio system for $1,295.

An $95 engine block heater and $995 cold weather package with heated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote-start are also available for places where snow is more of an issue than rain, heat or dark of night.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos