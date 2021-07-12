Tough trucks: Jeep offering Gorilla Glass windshields on Wrangler and Gladiator

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are now available with windshields as tough as the terrain the trucks were designed to traverse.

Jeep is now offering Gorilla Glass replacement windshields for the SUV and pickup that can better handle strikes from rocks and other debris in both off-road and on-road situations.

The hybrid windows feature inner and outer plies of the Corning-engineered material and are offered in versions that can accommodate the embedded heater and camera-based electronic driver aid that are available on the vehicles.

The windshields are available through the Mopar parts portal and priced between $793 to $932. Jeep also sells one for the previous-generation 2007 to 2018 Wrangler for $645.

The new windshields also retain the unique ability to be folded open on both models.