Jeep
Published

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog is an extreme off-road food truck

SEMA showcase designed as the ultimate mountain biking base camp

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator MojaveVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave is the first 'Desert Rated' Jeep and was designed for high-speed off-road driving, especially on the sand, so that's where Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it to try out.

Jeep has built a custom Gladiator that’s ready to roll … in more ways than one.

The Gladiator Top Dog concept is a parts and accessories showcase built for the SEMA auto show, which is taking place virtually this year.

The 4x4 pickup has been reimagined as the ultimate mountain biking base camp with auxiliary lighting, rock rails, a two-inch lift kit, roof racks for bikes and gear and a PCOR flatbed storage system in place of the bed that’s packed with some interesting accessories.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: 2020 JEEP GLADIATOR MOJAVE

Along with storage drawers and shelves, there are a battery-powered refrigerator and a hot dog roller grill.

Who needs fire when you can have that classic convenience store experience out in the woods?

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos