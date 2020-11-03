Jeep Gladiator Top Dog is an extreme off-road food truck

Jeep has built a custom Gladiator that’s ready to roll … in more ways than one.

The Gladiator Top Dog concept is a parts and accessories showcase built for the SEMA auto show, which is taking place virtually this year.

The 4x4 pickup has been reimagined as the ultimate mountain biking base camp with auxiliary lighting, rock rails, a two-inch lift kit, roof racks for bikes and gear and a PCOR flatbed storage system in place of the bed that’s packed with some interesting accessories.

Along with storage drawers and shelves, there are a battery-powered refrigerator and a hot dog roller grill.

Who needs fire when you can have that classic convenience store experience out in the woods?

