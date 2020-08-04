Jeep gives diesel Wrangler and Gladiator a lift ... kit

Jeep is launching factory lift kits for its heavyweight Wrangler and upcoming Gladiator diesel trucks.

The new suspension setups are designed to handle the several hundred pounds of extra weight the diesel models carry and provide a 2-inch lift to accommodate larger ties and increase articulation by 18 percent.

The bolt-on packages, which are sold through Mopar and shipped in a nifty Jeep Performance Parts crate, include springs, longer control arms with heavy-duty bushings and a set of 2.5-inch high performance Fox shock absorbers to replace the 2.0-inch standard units.

Both kits are $1,495. Similar packages from aftermarket brands are available, but the Mopar parts come with their own two-year warranty and are also covered under the new vehicles’ 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

V8-POWERED JEEP WRANGLER CRASHES FORD BRONCO'S PARTY

According to Jeep, over 90 percent of Wrangler owners buy at least one accessory part for their truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP