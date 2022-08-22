Jay Leno recreated Sam Walton's 1979 Ford pickup with an electric F-150 Lightning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford's newest pickup is going old school.

Jay Leno has turned an electric F-150 Lightning into a tribute to Walmart founder Sam Walton's famous 1979 F-150 Custom.

Walton's truck is featured in the Walmart museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is housed in the original Walton's Five and Dime store.

Walton bought the truck as his personal vehicle the same year the company first hit a billion dollars in sales.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS A POWERHOUSE PICKUP THAT CAN POWER A HOUSE

Walton wrote in his autobiography, "why do I drive a pickup truck? What am I supposed to haul my dogs around in, a Rolls-Royce?"

He bought the red and white truck off the lot and used it for work and hunting. The entry-level 4x4 is equipped with an inline-six-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission, making it quite the contrast to the F-150 Lightning.

The makeover is purely cosmetic, however, and limited to the two-tone paint that's not available from the factory. But the XLT-trim truck does share another feature with Walton's: a dog box installed in the bed.

2-TONE FORD F-150 HERITAGE EDITION SALUTES 75 YEARS OF TRUCKS

Walmart sells the Jay Leno's Garage line of car care products and the two collaborated with Ford on the project.

Walmart this year ordered 1,100 Ford E-Transit electric delivery vans and has nearly all of them in service already making local deliveries around the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recreation of Walton's original truck was on hand at the Woodward Dream Cruise, where Leno unveiled the Lightning, and is often parked out front of the museum.