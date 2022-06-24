2-tone Ford F-150 Heritage Edition salutes 75 years of trucks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford F-Series is going old school to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

A range of two-tone F-150 Heritage Edition trucks will be offered in 2023 to mark the occasion.

The F-Series was first launched in 1948 as the F-1 and has persevered through 14 generations to become the best-selling American vehicle of all time.

The 40 millionth F-Series was built this year and sold in Texas.

The Heritage Edition is an appearance package that will be offered on the F-150 XLT trim and available in five color combinations with dark roofs and upper body panels.

Race Red and Antimatter Blue will be paired with Carbonized Gray while Atlas Blue, Avalanche and Area 51 get Agate Black contrasts.

Black and gray interiors will be matched to the accent paint.

There are also commemorative logos on the center console, windshield and infotainment system startup screen.

The order book will open in mid-July with yet to be announced prices and the first trucks should be delivered in the fall.