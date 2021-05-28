Indy 500 sold out as 135,000 fans buy tickets

The fans are coming back home again to Indiana.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced that all 135,000 tickets available for this weekend's Indy 500 have been sold out.

The figure is roughly 40 percent of the facility's capacity, which was reduced this year to accommodate social distancing protocols.

The sell-out means that the local TV live blackout of the race has been lifted for only the fifth time in history, according to the Indianapolis Star, and sets up the 105th Indy 500 to become the highest-attended sporting event since restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic began last spring.

Last year's Indy 500 was held without fans in August and won by Japan's Takuma Sato. The last time there was a legitimate sell-out was in 2016 for the 100th running of the race.

Scott Dixon is the pole-sitter for this year's race, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 30.