Indy 500 winners: The full list
Seventy-one drivers have been to victory lane
In the 104 Indy 500s held since 1911, 71 drivers have been to victory lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Ray Harroun won the first and Takuma Sato kissed the Yard of Bricks in 2020 at the end of the first race held in August, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twice, in 1924 and 1941, two were credited with the victory having shared driving duties in the same car during the race.
A.J. Foyt, Johnny Rutherford and Rick Mears are the only drivers to have won the race four times, but three-time winner Helio Castroneves has a shot this year and will be starting from eighth place, while Simona de Silvestro could become the first woman to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Here's the full list of winners of the Indy 500:
2020 Takuma Sato
2019 Simon Pagenaud
2018 Will Power
2017 Takuma Sato
2016 Alexander Rossi
2015 Juan Pablo Montoya
2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013 Tony Kanaan
2012 Dario Franchitti
2011 Dan Wheldon
2010 Dario Franchitti
2009 Helio Castroneves
2008 Scott Dixon
2007 Dario Franchitti
2006 Sam Hornish Jr.
2005 Dan Wheldon
2004 Buddy Rice
2003 Gil de Ferran
2002 Helio Castroneves
2001 Helio Castroneves
2000 Juan Pablo Montoya
1999 Kenny Brack
1998 Eddie Cheever Jr.
1997 Arie Luyendyk
1996 Buddy Lazier
1995 Jacques Villeneuve
1994 Al Unser Jr.
1993 Emerson Fittipaldi
1992 Al Unser Jr.
1991 Rick Mears
1990 Arie Luyendyk
1989 Emerson Fittipaldi
1988 Rick Mears
1987 Al Unser
1986 Bobby Rahal
1985 Danny Sullivan
1984 Rick Mears
1983 Tom Sneva
1982 Gordon Johncock
1981 Bobby Unser
1980 Johnny Rutherford
1979 Rick Mears
1978 Al Unser
1977 A.J. Foyt Jr.
1976 Johnny Rutherford
1975 Bobby Unser
1974 Johnny Rutherford
1973 Gordon Johncock
1972 Mark Donohue
1971 Al Unser
1970 Al Unser
1969 Mario Andretti
1968 Bobby Unser
1967 A.J. Foyt
1966 Graham Hill
1965 Jim Clark
1964 A.J. Foyt Jr.
1963 Parnelli Jones
1962 Rodger Ward
1961 A.J. Foyt
1960 Jim Rathman
1959 Rodger Ward
1958 Jimmy Bryan
1957 Sam Hanks
1956 Pat Flaherty
1955 Bob Sweikert
1954 Bill Vukovich
1953 Bill Vukovich
1952 Troy Ruttman
1951 Lee Wallard
1950 Johnnie Parsons
1949 Bill Holland
1948 Mauri Rose
1947 Mauri Rose
1946 George Robson
1941 Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose
1940 Wilbur Shaw
1939 Wilbur Shaw
1938 Floyd Roberts
1937 Wilbur Shaw
1936 Louis Meyer
1935 Kelly Petillo
1934 Bill Cummings
1933 Louis Meyer
1932 Fred Frame
1931 Louis Schneider
1930 Billy Arnold
1929 Ray Keech
1928 Louis Meyer
1927 George Souders
1926 Frank Lockhart
1925 Peter DePaolo
1924 Joe Boyer/L.L. Corum
1923 Tommy Milton
1922 Jimmy Murphy
1921 Tommy Milton
1920 Gaston Chevrolet
1919 Howdy Wilcox
1916 Dario Resta
1915 Ralph DePalma
1914 Rene Thomas
1913 Jules Goux
1912 Joe Dawson
1911 Ray Harroun