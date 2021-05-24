Indy 500 winners: The full list

In the 104 Indy 500s held since 1911, 71 drivers have been to victory lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ray Harroun won the first and Takuma Sato kissed the Yard of Bricks in 2020 at the end of the first race held in August, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twice, in 1924 and 1941, two were credited with the victory having shared driving duties in the same car during the race.

A.J. Foyt, Johnny Rutherford and Rick Mears are the only drivers to have won the race four times, but three-time winner Helio Castroneves has a shot this year and will be starting from eighth place, while Simona de Silvestro could become the first woman to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Here's the full list of winners of the Indy 500:

2020 Takuma Sato

2019 Simon Pagenaud

2018 Will Power

2017 Takuma Sato

2016 Alexander Rossi

2015 Juan Pablo Montoya

2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013 Tony Kanaan

2012 Dario Franchitti

2011 Dan Wheldon

2010 Dario Franchitti

2009 Helio Castroneves

2008 Scott Dixon

2007 Dario Franchitti

2006 Sam Hornish Jr.

2005 Dan Wheldon

2004 Buddy Rice

2003 Gil de Ferran

2002 Helio Castroneves

2001 Helio Castroneves

2000 Juan Pablo Montoya

1999 Kenny Brack

1998 Eddie Cheever Jr.

1997 Arie Luyendyk

1996 Buddy Lazier

1995 Jacques Villeneuve

1994 Al Unser Jr.

1993 Emerson Fittipaldi

1992 Al Unser Jr.

1991 Rick Mears

1990 Arie Luyendyk

1989 Emerson Fittipaldi

1988 Rick Mears

1987 Al Unser

1986 Bobby Rahal

1985 Danny Sullivan

1984 Rick Mears

1983 Tom Sneva

1982 Gordon Johncock

1981 Bobby Unser

1980 Johnny Rutherford

1979 Rick Mears

1978 Al Unser

1977 A.J. Foyt Jr.

1976 Johnny Rutherford

1975 Bobby Unser

1974 Johnny Rutherford

1973 Gordon Johncock

1972 Mark Donohue

1971 Al Unser

1970 Al Unser

1969 Mario Andretti

1968 Bobby Unser

1967 A.J. Foyt

1966 Graham Hill

1965 Jim Clark

1964 A.J. Foyt Jr.

1963 Parnelli Jones

1962 Rodger Ward

1961 A.J. Foyt

1960 Jim Rathman

1959 Rodger Ward

1958 Jimmy Bryan

1957 Sam Hanks

1956 Pat Flaherty

1955 Bob Sweikert

1954 Bill Vukovich

1953 Bill Vukovich

1952 Troy Ruttman

1951 Lee Wallard

1950 Johnnie Parsons

1949 Bill Holland

1948 Mauri Rose

1947 Mauri Rose

1946 George Robson

1941 Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose

1940 Wilbur Shaw

1939 Wilbur Shaw

1938 Floyd Roberts

1937 Wilbur Shaw

1936 Louis Meyer

1935 Kelly Petillo

1934 Bill Cummings

1933 Louis Meyer

1932 Fred Frame

1931 Louis Schneider

1930 Billy Arnold

1929 Ray Keech

1928 Louis Meyer

1927 George Souders

1926 Frank Lockhart

1925 Peter DePaolo

1924 Joe Boyer/L.L. Corum

1923 Tommy Milton

1922 Jimmy Murphy

1921 Tommy Milton

1920 Gaston Chevrolet

1919 Howdy Wilcox

1916 Dario Resta

1915 Ralph DePalma

1914 Rene Thomas

1913 Jules Goux

1912 Joe Dawson

1911 Ray Harroun