Chevrolet Corvette to be pace car for Indianapolis 500

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is going back to its second home in Indiana.

The Kentucky-built car will serve as the pace car for the Indy 500 on Aug. 23.

It will mark the 17th time a Corvette has been used in the role since 1978. Chevrolet is one of two engine suppliers for the IndyCar series, along with Honda.

The red, mid-engine coupe is equipped with the track-focused Z51 package, which comes with a 495 hp 6.2-liter V8, extra drivetrain and brake cooling, downforce-generating spoiler, summer performance tires and other go-fast parts.

The Stingray’s top speed is listed at 184 mph with the Z51 package, but it will only need to hit around 130 mph before it pulls off the track as the green flag flies.

Chevy built four identical vehicles with the Indy 500 logo on them. Two will serve as pace cars, with GM President Mark Reuss taking the wheel at the start of the race, one goes to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum and the fourth home with the winner of the race.

Unfortunately, the last time Reuss drove a Corvette pace car at an IndyCar race, things didn't go so well, as he lost control and put it in the wall at Detroit's Belle Isle street track.

No one was injured, but here's hoping things go more smoothly for him and everyone in Indy, where the race is being held without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

