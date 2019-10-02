Expand / Collapse search
Performance
Published
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible and its price have been revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealed

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has dropped its top.

Chevrolet unveiled the convertible version of its forthcoming mid-engine sports car Wednesday night at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a location meant to evoke the days when astronauts with “The Right Stuff” cruised around nearby Cocoa Beach in their Corvettes.

It’s the first Corvette convertible to employ a folding hardtop, which stows under a lid that also covers the engine bay. A retractable rear window, mounted between sleek nacelles that stretch back from behind the passengers’ heads, can be opened or closed independent of the roof.

Chevrolet says this eighth-generation Corvette was engineered from the start with a convertible in mind, so its chassis is structurally similar to the coupe. The convertible gets just a few tweaks to its suspension and has the same aerodynamic drag as the coupe when their roofs are closed, with the "coupe" featuring a manually removable Targa-style roof panel.

The Corvette coupe comes standard with a manually removable roof panel. (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet hasn’t detailed the difference in weight, but both cars use the same 6.2-liter V8, with up to 495 horsepower, and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that goes with it.

The Stingray coupe features a transparent engine cover in place of the convertible's tonneau. (Chevrolet)

The convertible retains a trunk behind the engine that’s large enough to fit two golf bags, as well as a second compartment in the nose of the car. Pricing starts at $67,495, which represents a $7,500 premium over the coupe, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu