Electric
Iconic Meyers Manx rebooted as electric dune buggy

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric hits the beach next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Forgotten Manx driven by Steve McQueen meant for unfinished film Video

Forgotten Manx driven by Steve McQueen meant for unfinished film

An unassuming Manx has a great deal of history behind it. It was meant to be used as a stunt car by movie legend Steve McQueen.

The dunes are going to be buzzing.

Meyers Manx, maker of the original dune buggy, has unveiled an all-new electric version that is launching in 2023.

The company was sold to venture capital firm Trousdale Ventures just months before founder Bruce Meyer's death last year with plans to reinvigorate it with new products.

The new model is called the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric and was penned by famed automotive designer Freeman Thomas, who was named the company's CEO and was previously responsible for the design of the Volkswagen New Beetle.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is a new battery-powered dune buggy. (Meyers Manx)

It is not a converted VW this time around, however. It uses a custom aluminum monocoque chassis with a fully independent suspension, rear-wheel drive and seating for two.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric was designed by VW New Beetle designer Freeman Thomas. (Meyers Manx)

Full technical specifications haven't been revealed, but the plan is to offer it with two battery sizes. A 20 kilowatt-hour pack good for 150 miles of driving and a 40 kilowatt-hour pack that will let it cover 300 miles between charges.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will be offered with ranges of 150 miles and 300 miles per charge.  (Meyers Manx)

The relatively long ranges provided by such small packs is enabled in part by the vehicle's low weight, which is estimated to be around 1,500-1,650 pounds. 

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric has rear-wheel-drive and a removable roof. (Meyers Manx)

The motor that comes with the larger pack will be rated at 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, which the company says will allow it to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Pricing hasn't yet been announced, and the company hasn't clarified how the vehicle will be legally classified, but it will be offering 50 beta models for sale next year to buyers who agree to provide feedback before full production begins in 2024.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will make its public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, on August 19.

Meyers Manx still sells parts for its original VW-based vehicles and is working on a new fiberglass body kit to build new ones with.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos