Iconic Meyers Manx rebooted as electric dune buggy

The dunes are going to be buzzing.

Meyers Manx, maker of the original dune buggy, has unveiled an all-new electric version that is launching in 2023.

The company was sold to venture capital firm Trousdale Ventures just months before founder Bruce Meyer's death last year with plans to reinvigorate it with new products.

The new model is called the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric and was penned by famed automotive designer Freeman Thomas, who was named the company's CEO and was previously responsible for the design of the Volkswagen New Beetle.

It is not a converted VW this time around, however. It uses a custom aluminum monocoque chassis with a fully independent suspension, rear-wheel drive and seating for two.

Full technical specifications haven't been revealed, but the plan is to offer it with two battery sizes. A 20 kilowatt-hour pack good for 150 miles of driving and a 40 kilowatt-hour pack that will let it cover 300 miles between charges.

The relatively long ranges provided by such small packs is enabled in part by the vehicle's low weight, which is estimated to be around 1,500-1,650 pounds.

The motor that comes with the larger pack will be rated at 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, which the company says will allow it to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Pricing hasn't yet been announced, and the company hasn't clarified how the vehicle will be legally classified, but it will be offering 50 beta models for sale next year to buyers who agree to provide feedback before full production begins in 2024.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will make its public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, on August 19.

Meyers Manx still sells parts for its original VW-based vehicles and is working on a new fiberglass body kit to build new ones with.