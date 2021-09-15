The Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup is the hottest vehicle on sale

Hyundai's first pickup is a hot-seller.

The Santa Cruz was the fastest-selling vehicle in August, the first month it went on sale.

Dealers needed just eight days to turn one of the compact pickups, compared to an industry average of 26 days, according to iseecars.com.

As with most vehicles, production of the Alabama-built Santa Cruz has been limited by the ongoing semiconductor shortage hampering the automobile industry.

The Santa Cruz was moving off lots quicker than the in demand Chevrolet Corvette, which needed a sloth-like 8.3 days.

Some outlets appear to be trying to take advantage of the situation, with some listings on iseecars.com showing markups of $9,995 on the small pickup, which has a starting prices ranging from $25,215 to $40,945, depending on the trim level.

The Santa Cruz is the only compact pickup currently on sale, but it will soon be joined by the Ford Maverick, which Ford said it already has 100,000 reservations for.

Hyundai has suggested that the first year of Santa Cruz production is already spoken for, but has not revealed how many it plans to build.