Here’s what the $20K Ford Maverick pickup actually looks like

The new Ford Maverick compact pickup will be the brand's cheapest model when it goes on sale this fall for $19,995, not including delivery fees, but most the ones depicted in the advertisements are higher-end models in the $30,000 to $35,000 range.

To get the bargain basement price, buyers will have to go for the Maverick XL, which is very much in the spirit of a work truck.

The front-wheel-drive hybrid comes with black plastic bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels and a cloth interior with a power driver's seat.

Power windows, air conditioning, automatic emergency braking and an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible infotainment system are standard, but the only available option package adds just blind spot and lane departure warning systems for $540. You'll also have to spend $100 for an acessory tow hitch receiver to take advantage of the 191 horsepower pickup's 2,000-pound trailer rating.

It's a blank canvas that should appeal to customizers and commercial customers, and its 37 mpg combined fuel economy rating enhances the frugality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, those looking for more capability can step up to the non-hybrid all-wheel-drive model for $1,085, which swaps in a 250 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a maximum tow rating of 4,000 pounds.