Here’s what the $20K Ford Maverick pickup actually looks like

Maverick XL is the entry-level work truck trim

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup debutsVideo

2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup debuts

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup has been revealed with a standard hybrid powertrain and a starting price fo $19,995. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu visited Ford's Michigan Proving Ground to get an up close look.

The new Ford Maverick compact pickup will be the brand's cheapest model when it goes on sale this fall for $19,995, not including delivery fees, but most the ones depicted in the advertisements are higher-end models in the $30,000 to $35,000 range.

The Maverick XL is the lowest-priced version of the compact pickup.

The Maverick XL is the lowest-priced version of the compact pickup. (Ford)

To get the bargain basement price, buyers will have to go for the Maverick XL, which is very much in the spirit of a work truck.

The front-wheel-drive  hybrid comes with black plastic bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels and a cloth interior with a power driver's seat.

(Ford)

Power windows, air conditioning, automatic emergency braking and an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible infotainment system are standard, but the only available option package adds just blind spot and lane departure warning systems for $540. You'll also have to spend $100 for an acessory tow hitch receiver to take advantage of the 191 horsepower pickup's 2,000-pound trailer rating.

It's a blank canvas that should appeal to customizers and commercial customers, and its 37 mpg combined fuel economy rating enhances the frugality.

However, those looking for more capability can step up to the non-hybrid all-wheel-drive model for $1,085, which swaps in a 250 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a maximum tow rating of 4,000 pounds.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos