Here's how much the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray costs

Pricing for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been released and, just like everything else these days, it's more expensive than last year's edition.

The mid-engine sports car now starts at $63,195, up from $62,145 for 2022 model year examples. When the then all-new Corvette launched in 2020 it had a base price of $59,995.

Along with the relatively small bump, the 495 hp V8-powered Stingray is getting a few new options, including four wheels with prices ranging from $995 to $3,195, black exhaust tips for $200, stealth aluminum interior trim priced at $595 and a no-charge monochromatic "Adrenaline Red Dipped Interior" available with the top of the line 3LT trim.

The 3LT can also be ordered with a $5,995 70th Anniversary package that features 70th Anniversary badging; red brake calipers, stitching and seat belts; two-tone black and Ceramic seats; and a 70th Anniversary luggage set.

Additional pricing information hasn't been released, including for the new top of the line 670 hp Corvette Z06 launching this year.

The first of the Z06s is already spoken for, however, as it was auctioned to raise money for the Operation Homefront charity, with NASCAR team owner placing the winning $3.6 million bid.