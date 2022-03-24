Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet
Published

Here's how much the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray costs

Mid-engine sports car gets a price hike

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Video

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version of the all-American sports car. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu found out if it it has what it takes to compete with the world's best.

Pricing for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been released and, just like everything else these days, it's more expensive than last year's edition.

The mid-engine sports car now starts at $63,195, up from $62,145 for 2022 model year examples. When the then all-new Corvette launched in 2020 it had a base price of $59,995.

The 2023 Corvette Stingray isn't expected to differ much from the current version.

The 2023 Corvette Stingray isn't expected to differ much from the current version. (Chevrolet)

Along with the relatively small bump, the 495 hp V8-powered Stingray is getting a few new options, including four wheels with prices ranging from $995 to $3,195, black exhaust tips for $200, stealth aluminum interior trim priced at $595 and a no-charge monochromatic "Adrenaline Red Dipped Interior" available with the top of the line 3LT trim.

The Adrenaline Red Dipped Interior will also be offered on the Corvette Z06.

The Adrenaline Red Dipped Interior will also be offered on the Corvette Z06. (Chevrolet)

The 3LT can also be ordered with a $5,995 70th Anniversary package that features 70th Anniversary badging; red brake calipers, stitching and seat belts; two-tone black and Ceramic seats; and a 70th Anniversary luggage set.

The 70th Anniversary package is available on white or black Corvette Stingray 3LTs and also the Corvette Z06 pictured here.

The 70th Anniversary package is available on white or black Corvette Stingray 3LTs and also the Corvette Z06 pictured here. (Chevrolet)

Additional pricing information hasn't been released, including for the new top of the line 670 hp Corvette Z06 launching this year.

The first of the Z06s is already spoken for, however, as it was auctioned to raise money for the Operation Homefront charity, with NASCAR team owner placing the winning $3.6 million bid.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos