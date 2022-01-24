The 70th Anniversary Chevrolet Corvette could raise millions for military families

Look who's turning 70.

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off of the 70th Anniversary Edition version of the 2023 Corvette that goes on sale later this year, celebrating the model's production run that stretches back to 1953.

The limited edition package will be offered on both the entry level Stingray and upcoming high performance Z06 in both coupe and convertible models.

The package is available with either White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic paint, and includes 70th Anniversary badging; red brake calipers, stitching and seat belts; two-tone black and Ceramic seats; and a 70th Anniversary luggage set.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the package will only be offered on with the Stingray's and Z06's top 3LT and 3LZ trims and the very first one will probably be quite expensive, but for a good reason.

The first 2023 Z06, VIN 001, will be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event on January 29 to raise money for Operation Homefront, an organization that provides support to military families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chevrolet previously auctioned the first eighth-generation Corvette Stingray at the event in 2019 for $3 million. with the proceeds going toward the Detroit Children's Fund and sold the first GMC Hummer EV for $2.5 million last year to benefit the Steven Siller Tunnels to Towers organization.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS