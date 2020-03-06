Here's how much the 2021 Genesis GV80 costs

How much does “New Luxury” go for? Not as much as the old stuff, apparently.

The upcoming Genesis GV80 three-row SUV that was featured in a Super Bowl ad staring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will have a starting price of $49,925 when it goes on sale this summer. That undercuts competitors like the Cadillac XT6, Lincoln Aviator and Audi Q7 by several thousand dollars.

The entry-level GV80 comes with rear-wheel-drive and a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while an all-wheel-drive model with a 375 hp V6-powered starts at $60,175 and can be optioned up to over $71,975 with features like massaging seats, a 21-speaker audio system and remote parking.

According to two reports, Legend and Teigen’s commercial caused a bigger spike in online interest for Genesis than any of the other car commercials that ran during the game did for their brands, including GMC’s HUMMER EV reveal and Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” spot starring Bill Murray.

The Hyundai-owned automaker also topped the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability study this year, the first time it was eligible for the list.