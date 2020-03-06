Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hyundai
Published

Here's how much the 2021 Genesis GV80 costs

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Check out these Super Bowl LIV commercialsVideo

Check out these Super Bowl LIV commercials

The largest attraction off the field will be the commercials. Here is what you need to know.

How much does “New Luxury” go for? Not as much as the old stuff, apparently.

(Genesis)

The upcoming Genesis GV80 three-row SUV that was featured in a Super Bowl ad staring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will have a starting price of $49,925 when it goes on sale this summer. That undercuts competitors like the Cadillac XT6, Lincoln Aviator and Audi Q7 by several thousand dollars.

The entry-level GV80 comes with rear-wheel-drive and a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while an all-wheel-drive model with a 375 hp V6-powered starts at $60,175 and can be optioned up to over $71,975 with features like massaging seats, a 21-speaker audio system and remote parking.

(Genesis)

According to two reports, Legend and Teigen’s commercial caused a bigger spike in online interest for Genesis than any of the other car commercials that ran during the game did for their brands, including GMC’s HUMMER EV reveal and Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” spot starring Bill Murray.

The Hyundai-owned automaker also topped the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability study this year, the first time it was eligible for the list.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu