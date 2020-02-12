J.D. Power names Genesis most dependable automotive brand

Not bad for a rookie.

Genesis took the top spot on the 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study ahead of Lexus, Buick, Porsche and Toyota in its first year eligible for the list.

The Genesis nameplate first appeared on a Hyundai model in 2009 but was spun-off as a standalone brand in 2017. The study looks at problems experienced by owners over the first three years of ownership that includes a range of issues from malfunctioning parts to frustrating-to-use technologies, including infotainment systems.

Genesis sold only two sedan models in 2017, but has added a third and will soon launch the GV80 SUV that was featured in a Super Bowl commercial starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

According to J.D. Power, the overall industry improved 1.5 percent this year with crossovers and SUVs seeing the largest gains. GMC, Volvo, Jaguar, Chrysler and Land Rover were at the bottom of the list. Tesla does not participate in the survey.

The most dependable individual model was the Lexus ES, which set an all-time record with 52 problems reported per 100 vehicles, compared to the Genesis brand’s 89 and an industry average of 134.

Here are the other winners by model category:

Small car: Honda Fit

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

Compact car: Nissan Leaf

Compact sporty car: Mazda MX-5 Miata

Compact premium car: Lexus ES

Midsize car: Buick Regal

Midsize sporty car: Ford Mustang

Midsize premium car: Genesis G80

Large car: Toyota Avalon

Small SUV: Buick Encore

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Large light duty pickup: (tie) Ford-150, Toyota Tundra

Large heavy duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

