Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maintenance
Published

J.D. Power names Genesis most dependable automotive brand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Not bad for a rookie.

The G80 was the best-selling Genesis model in 2017.

The G80 was the best-selling Genesis model in 2017. (Genesis)

Genesis took the top spot on the 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study ahead of Lexus, Buick, Porsche and Toyota in its first year eligible for the list.

The Genesis nameplate first appeared on a Hyundai model in 2009 but was spun-off as a standalone brand in 2017. The study looks at problems experienced by owners over the first three years of ownership that includes a range of issues from malfunctioning parts to frustrating-to-use technologies, including infotainment systems.

The GV80 is the first SUV from Genesis.

The GV80 is the first SUV from Genesis. (Genesis)

Genesis sold only two sedan models in 2017, but has added a third and will soon launch the GV80 SUV that was featured in a Super Bowl commercial starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

According to J.D. Power, the overall industry improved 1.5 percent this year with crossovers and SUVs seeing the largest gains. GMC, Volvo, Jaguar, Chrysler and Land Rover were at the bottom of the list. Tesla does not participate in the survey.

The most dependable individual model was the Lexus ES, which set an all-time record with 52 problems reported per 100 vehicles, compared to the Genesis brand’s 89 and an industry average of 134.

Here are the other winners by model category:

Small car: Honda Fit

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

Compact car: Nissan Leaf

Compact sporty car: Mazda MX-5 Miata

Compact premium car: Lexus ES

Midsize car: Buick Regal

Midsize sporty car: Ford Mustang

Midsize premium car: Genesis G80

Large car: Toyota Avalon

Small SUV: Buick Encore

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Large light duty pickup: (tie) Ford-150, Toyota Tundra

Large heavy duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu