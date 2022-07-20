Expand / Collapse search
This is the hottest new car on sale

The Subaru Crosstrek is flying off the lots

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX Video

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX

The 2022 Subaru WRX is the wild child of the brand’s lineup. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu hits the dirt in the rally-inspired sports car to see if it lives up to its reputation.

It's turning out to be a long hot summer for car shoppers.

New cars remain in tight supply due to the ongoing supply chain issues affecting the industry.

It's driving up prices, but not slowing down sales, as buyers are scooping up some cars and trucks as soon as they hit showrooms.

One brand in particular is having trouble keeping up with demand.

The Subaru Crosstrek is a compact SUV.

The Subaru Crosstrek is a compact SUV. (Subaru)

The Subaru Crosstrek was the fastest-selling new car in June, according to a new report from online marketplace iseecars.com.

The Crosstrek has a starting price of $24,870.

The Crosstrek has a starting price of $24,870. (Subaru)

Dealers needed just 12.9 days to turn one off their lots. That's nearly three times faster than the current industry average of 37.2 days, which is down significantly from historic norms.

THE 2023 SUBARU OUTBACK IS A 3-EYED SUV

Crosstrek prices start at $24,870, but the average transaction price paid in June was $30,299, which is around what a top of the line model lists for.

The Subaru Forester was the third fastest-selling car in June.

The Subaru Forester was the third fastest-selling car in June. (Subaru)

The larger Subaru Forester was third on the list at 14.7 days and the Subaru Impreza, which is like the Crosstrek but without its off-road capability, fifth at 18.5 days.

Test drive: 2022 Honda Civic Hatcback Video

Sandwiched between them were the Honda Civic in second and the Honda CR-V in fourth at 17.7 days.

REVIEW: THE 2022 HONDA CIVIC IS A THROWBACK HATCHBACK

An all-new 2023 Honda CR-V goes on sale later this summer.

An all-new 2023 Honda CR-V goes on sale later this summer. (Honda)

The CR-V is in particularly short supply as Honda is in the process of transitioning production to an all-new 2023 model that's launching later this summer.

Rounding out the top 10 on the list were the Kia Telluride, Kia Forte, BMW X3, Ford Bronco and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos