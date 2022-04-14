Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Subaru
Published

The 2023 Subaru Outback is a 3-eyed SUV

Tri-camera system keeps an eye on the road

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness test drive Video

2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness test drive

The 2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness was designed to go farther out back than any Subaru before. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it into the woods to find out just how far it can go.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2023 Subaru Outback has its eyes on the road. All three of them.

The 2023 Subaru Outback has a fresh new look.

The 2023 Subaru Outback has a fresh new look. (Subaru)

The popular SUV has been refreshed with a more rugged-looking front design and more pronounced protective wheel-arch cladding, but it's the new tech that may keep you the safest.

The latest version of Subaru's EyeSight safety system uses three forward-looking cameras.

The latest version of Subaru's EyeSight safety system uses three forward-looking cameras. (Subaru)

Subaru's camera-based EyeSight safety system, which enables features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, now has a third camera in top of the line Outback Touring models to improve its vision. The wide angle mono-camera works in conjunction with EyeSight's two existing stereoscopic cameras to expand the system's view and allows it to detect pedestrians and bicycles at intersections earlier and react more quickly.

The 2023 Subaru Outback is equipped with a facial recognition system that monitors driver awareness.

The 2023 Subaru Outback is equipped with a facial recognition system that monitors driver awareness. (Subaru)

They're not the only cameras on the lookout, however. The Outback is also equipped with an infrared facial recognition system that reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the road with lights and increasingly loud sounds if they start to stray. It can also recognize exactly who is in the driver's seat and greet them with personalized messages and reminders on the screen for the infotainment system, which now has standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration in all trims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2023 Outback is largely mechanically the same as the current model that debuted in 2020, with a few adjustments to content across its trim levels. Pricing will be announced closer to when it goes on sale later this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos