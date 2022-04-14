The 2023 Subaru Outback is a 3-eyed SUV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2023 Subaru Outback has its eyes on the road. All three of them.

The popular SUV has been refreshed with a more rugged-looking front design and more pronounced protective wheel-arch cladding, but it's the new tech that may keep you the safest.

Subaru's camera-based EyeSight safety system, which enables features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, now has a third camera in top of the line Outback Touring models to improve its vision. The wide angle mono-camera works in conjunction with EyeSight's two existing stereoscopic cameras to expand the system's view and allows it to detect pedestrians and bicycles at intersections earlier and react more quickly.

They're not the only cameras on the lookout, however. The Outback is also equipped with an infrared facial recognition system that reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the road with lights and increasingly loud sounds if they start to stray. It can also recognize exactly who is in the driver's seat and greet them with personalized messages and reminders on the screen for the infotainment system, which now has standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration in all trims.

The 2023 Outback is largely mechanically the same as the current model that debuted in 2020, with a few adjustments to content across its trim levels. Pricing will be announced closer to when it goes on sale later this year.