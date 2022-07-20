This is the hottest new car on sale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's turning out to be a long hot summer for car shoppers.

New cars remain in tight supply due to the ongoing supply chain issues affecting the industry.

It's driving up prices, but not slowing down sales, as buyers are scooping up some cars and trucks as soon as they hit showrooms.

One brand in particular is having trouble keeping up with demand.

The Subaru Crosstrek was the fastest-selling new car in June, according to a new report from online marketplace iseecars.com.

Dealers needed just 12.9 days to turn one off their lots. That's nearly three times faster than the current industry average of 37.2 days, which is down significantly from historic norms.

Crosstrek prices start at $24,870, but the average transaction price paid in June was $30,299, which is around what a top of the line model lists for.

The larger Subaru Forester was third on the list at 14.7 days and the Subaru Impreza, which is like the Crosstrek but without its off-road capability, fifth at 18.5 days.

Sandwiched between them were the Honda Civic in second and the Honda CR-V in fourth at 17.7 days.

The CR-V is in particularly short supply as Honda is in the process of transitioning production to an all-new 2023 model that's launching later this summer.

Rounding out the top 10 on the list were the Kia Telluride, Kia Forte, BMW X3, Ford Bronco and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.