A 2,000 horsepower Ford F-150? Here's how to get one

Ford is about to unleash a new monster truck on the world.

The high performance F-150 Raptor R will be revealed on July 18 as the brand's new top truck model.

Unlike the standard F-150 Raptor with its 450 hp turbocharged V8, the newer model will be powered by a V8 engine and is expected to vie with the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX as one of the most powerful pickups on sale.

Ford has not said exactly what the engine will be, but the beans may have been spilled.

A few weeks ago, the Whipple Supercharger company listed a new supercharger for what it said was the F-150 Raptor R's 5.2-liter V8, which is the same displacement as the engine featured in the 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500.

The company did not respond to a request from Fox News Autos for more information, and has since removed the information about the engine, but not the supercharger.

Whipple says a 3.8-liter blower is capable of boosting the engine to 2,000 horsepower when combined with other components, but it comes with a catch.

It's only meant for off-road racing applications and is not meant for use on the street.

An official price is not listed, but some of the company's other Ford V8 superchargers kits go for nearly $10,000.

Full details on the F-150 Raptor R will be revealed soon enough, but the truck has already made a public appearance.

During the launch for the Ford Bronco Raptor SUV, one came speeding by the journalists assembled in the desert, performing high speed drifts and donuts to show off its capability.

The announcement for its reveal date also promised that it will be "scary fast."