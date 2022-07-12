'Scary fast' Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup to be unveiled on July 18

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Get ready to run … and maybe hide.

Ford has announced that it will unveil its much anticipated F-150 Raptor R on July 18.

The F-150 Raptor R is set to be a more extreme version of the currently available F-150 Raptor.

Details on the high-performance pickup haven't been released, but a movie-style poster teasing the reveal says it is: Beyond Fast. Scary Fast.

The truck is expected to be a direct rival to the Ram 1500 TRX, which has a 702 horsepower supercharged V8 that makes it the most powerful gasoline-fueled pickup in the world.

Ford has confirmed the F-150 Raptor R will be powered by a V8 engine, but hasn't yet said which one or how potent it will be.

The F-150 Raptor has a 450 hp turbocharged V6, but its killer app is a long travel suspension system with computer-controlled shock absorbers that are designed to handle high-speed driving and jumping over desert terrain, while also being able to climb rocks.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said comments from fans on Twitter led the company to go with a V8 in the Raptor R. "We listened, Twitter helps us sharpen our focus since we can listen to individual feedback," Farley tweeted in response to a fan thanking him for putting the V8 in it.

Ford did offer a sneak peek at the F-150 Raptor R during the recent launch of the Bronco Raptor SUV, when one came drifting through the desert and passed the assembled journalists to show off its chops.

More information will come on Monday and the Raptor R is expected to go on sale by the end of the year.