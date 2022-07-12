Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

'Scary fast' Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup to be unveiled on July 18

Ford's high-performance off-roader will have a V8 engine

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the best version yet of Ford's high performance pickup, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it may soon be even better.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Get ready to run … and maybe hide.

Ford has announced that it will unveil its much anticipated F-150 Raptor R on July 18.

The F-150 Raptor R is set to be a more extreme version of the currently available F-150 Raptor.

Details on the high-performance pickup haven't been released, but a movie-style poster teasing the reveal says it is: Beyond Fast. Scary Fast.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R debuts on July 18.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R debuts on July 18. (Ford)

The truck is expected to be a direct rival to the Ram 1500 TRX, which has a 702 horsepower supercharged V8 that makes it the most powerful gasoline-fueled pickup in the world.

MORE PICKUP NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Ford has confirmed the F-150 Raptor R will be powered by a V8 engine, but hasn't yet said which one or how potent it will be.

The new truck will be an evolution of the current F-150 Raptor.

The new truck will be an evolution of the current F-150 Raptor. (Ford)

The F-150 Raptor has a 450 hp turbocharged V6, but its killer app is a long travel suspension system with computer-controlled shock absorbers that are designed to handle high-speed driving and jumping over desert terrain, while also being able to climb rocks.

THE MOST POWERFUL 4X4 PICKUPS AND SUVS

Ford CEO Jim Farley said comments from fans on Twitter led the company to go with a V8 in the Raptor R. "We listened, Twitter helps us sharpen our focus since we can listen to individual feedback," Farley tweeted in response to a fan thanking him for putting the V8 in it.

The F-150 Raptor R made a surprise appearance at a recent event.

The F-150 Raptor R made a surprise appearance at a recent event. (Ford)

Ford did offer a sneak peek at the F-150 Raptor R during the recent launch of the Bronco Raptor SUV, when one came drifting through the desert and passed the assembled journalists to show off its chops.

REVIEW: 2022 FORD BRONCO RAPTOR

Review: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Video

More information will come on Monday and the Raptor R is expected to go on sale by the end of the year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos