Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Autos Newsletter
Published

Honda sets a speed record and more autos stories

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
civic type-r hero image

The Honda Civic Type-R set a lap record at the Nurburgring. (Honda)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SPEED DEMON: Honda set a track record at this historic circuit. Continue reading here

LEADING THE HERD: The Ford Mustang was the world's best selling sports car of the past decade. Continue reading here

blue cruise semi

Ford is using AI to improve its semi-autonomous technology. (Ford)

DRIVING SCHOOL: Ford is using AI to teach its cars how to drive. Continue reading here 

CHEAP LUXURY: The Buick Envista is the brand's new low-priced SUV. Continue reading here

cyberpickup side

The Cyberp!ckup is a plug-in hybrid 6x6 coming to China. (Great Wall Motor)

CYBERPUNK: China's Cyberp!ckup could give Tesla competition. Continue reading here

LOOK AHEAD: The new Polestar 4 electric car doesn't have a rear window. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.