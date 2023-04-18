Expand / Collapse search
Polestar's new electric car doesn't have a rear window

Video rearview mirror replaces the glass

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Polestar unveils American-made electric SUV Video

Polestar unveils American-made electric SUV

Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar USA, enters The Fox Garage to talk about the brand's upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV, which will be built in South Carolina in 2024.

Polestar wants to show you the way forward.

The Volvo-owned automaker's latest electric vehicle has a unique feature.

That is to say, it is missing a feature.

The Polestar 4 midsize SUV features a coupe-like roof that does not have a rear window.

The Polestar 4 has no rear window.

Instead, there is a full glass sunroof that extends over the heads of the rear passengers.

Polestar said the design creates a "unique interior ambience" for those seated in the back.

A digital rearview "mirror" displays a video feed from the back of the vehicle.

The driver can still see what is behind the vehicle by using a digital rearview "mirror" that gets a video feed from a roof-mounted camera.

It can also be switched to a reflective surface, so the rear passengers can be seen.

The Polestar 4 will be available with a 544 horsepower all-wheel-drive system, making it the brand's most powerful model to date.

The Polestar 4 is expected to have a maximum driving range or 300 miles per charge.

A 272 horsepower rear-wheel-drive model with a 102 kWh battery pack will also be offered with an estimated driving range of 300 miles between charges.

The Polestar 4 will be built in China and prices expected to start around $60,000 when it goes sale in the U.S. late next year.

Before then, the brand will launch the larger, $83,900 Polestar 3 SUV, which will initially be imported from China, but will be built in South Carolina starting in 2024.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.