©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

An American motor-powered Honda Civic set a speed record at this famous track

Civic Type R is the new king of the Nürburgring

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Honda came, saw and conquered … again.

The automaker has reclaimed the lap record for front-wheel-drive cars at Germany's famed Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack.

The twisty, nearly 13-mile circuit in the Eifel mountains is used as a benchmark for testing the overall performance of sports cars.

Honda set a record of 7:43.8 with the Civic Type R in 2017, but the time was beaten in 2019 by a Renault Megane R.S. Trophy R that completed the lap in 7:40.1.

civic type-r

The Honda Civic Type R has set a new front-wheel-drive record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife racing track. (Honda)

The preferred method for measuring laps has since been changed to add roughly 760 feet to the distance. Under those criteria, the Renault's time was 7:45.399, according to Road & Track.

The 2023 Civic Type R has since been replaced with an all-new model, however, which is the most powerful Honda ever sold in the United States. The car is assembled in Japan with a 315-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is built in at Honda's Anna Engine Plant in Sidney, Ohio.

civic type-r hero image

The Civic Type R has a 315-horsepower engine built in Ohio. (Honda)

The $44,390 four-door hatchback features a wider body than the standard Civic's, an updated suspension, summer performance tires and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

civic record video

Video from the lap confirms the record. (Honda)

Honda has now confirmed that the new car recently clocked a time of 7:44.881 under the updated guidelines to set a new mark for front-wheel-drive models.

"Six years after the lap record was set by the previous-generation Civic Type R (FK8), we reached this new dimension as a result of all of the passions we poured in and all the advancements we made for this Type R model. Finally, our wish to share this title with all Type R fans all around the world came true," said Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R development leader.

civic type-r track

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is a nearly 13-mile circuit. (Honda)

"We sincerely hope that all current and prospective owners of the Type R will enjoy and love their vehicle with the pride we share with you."

The Civic Type R last year set a new record at Japan's Suzuka Circuit with a lap of 2:23.120 that also bested the Renault Megane R.S. Trophy R, which did a 2:25.454 lap in 2019.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.