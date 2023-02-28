Honda turned the CR-V into a supercapacitor-powered 'Beast'

Now this is a hybrid.

The HPD Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer is an experimental vehicle that wraps a next-generation IndyCar powertrain in the body of a humble SUV.

Well, not that humble. It is also known as the HPD Beast, with good reason.

The CR-V style bodywork is fitted to a chromoly tube frame chassis and features a large rear wing and additional race car-inspired aerodynamic elements

Underneath its clamshell rear hood is a 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with hybrid technology that draws electricity from a Skeleton supercapacitor energy recovery system, which can quickly charge under braking and discharge when the vehicle is accelerating.

The same 800 horsepower setup is scheduled to be launched in Honda's IndyCars during the 2024 season and runs on renewable fuel developed by Shell.

The vehicle's suspension and braking system uses parts from the NSX GT-3 Evo22 race car up front and the Dallara IR-18 IndyCar at the rear.

"The CR-V Hybrid Racer is our ‘rolling electrified laboratory’, to investigate where the talented men and women of HPD and Honda could go with electrification, hybrid technology and 100% renewable fuels," said David Salters, president and technical director for Honda Performance Development.

"It epitomizes Honda’s fun-to-drive ethos, showcases electrification, and it just rocks our car culture roots and racing heritage!"

Honda is not planning to enter it in any type of races just yet, but will be using it as a demonstration vehicle at several IndyCar events, including the season-opener in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The production version of the new 2023 CR-V is also available as a hybrid, but with a much milder 204 hp powertrain.