This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The 2023 Honda CR-V is heading to showrooms with a big price hike

No longer available for under $30,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Pricing for the 2023 Honda CR-V has been revealed with a base figure significantly higher than the outgoing model's.

The all-new compact SUV will start at $32,355 for a front-wheel-drive EX trim.

That's up from $30,555, while the 2022 CR-V was also offered in a lower spec $28,045 entry-level LX trim that's no longer available.

The 2023 CR-V Hybrid price is closer than the outgoing version's at $33,695 compared to $33,245.

THE 2023 HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R IS THE BRAND'S MOST-POWERFUL CAR SOLD IN THE U.S.

The 2023 Honda CR-V is all-new.

The CR-V has been Honda's best-seller in recent years and the second most popular vehicle in the U.S. that's not a pickup, behind the Toyota Rav4.

The 2023 CR-V is larger than the outgoing model.

Honda said it expects the 204 horsepower hybrid powertrain that's rated at 40 mpg to comprise half the sales of the new model, which comes standard with a 190 horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Prices for the 2023 CR-V start at $32,355.

The new CR-V is longer and wider than the outgoing version and has a longer wheelbase that opens up more passenger space. Its styling is aimed at giving it a bolder and more rugged look.

REVIEW: THE 2023 HONDA HR-V IS A BIG LITTLE SUV

Honda said the first 1.5-liter models will be in showrooms by September 22 with the hybrids to follow in October.

The CR-V is built in three North American factories located in Ohio, Indiana and Canada.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.