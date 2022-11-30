Hydrogen-powered Honda CR-V coming in 2024

The Honda CR-V will soon be running on a different type of gas.

Honda has announced plans to launch a hydrogen-powered version of its bestseller in 2024.

The compact SUV will use a fuel cell that generates electricity through the combination of stored hydrogen and atmospheric oxygen, which emits only water as a byproduct.

The low-volume model will be equipped with the powertrain at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, which recently finished producing the Acura NSX supercar.

Honda is one of a few automakers that sees a future for hydrogen vehicles as an option to battery-powered electrics as the industry shifts to zero-emissions vehicles. It previously offered the fuel cell Clarity for sale in California but discontinued it last year.

The main advantage hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have over battery-electrics is that they can be refueled in just a few minutes like a gasoline-powered vehicle. However, there are only a handful of public stations in the U.S. at this time, mostly clustered in southern California.

The CR-V will also have a small battery that can be recharged like a plug-in hybrid's, but Honda hasn't released any information on the electric driving range or any other specifications.

The all-new CR-V that launched this fall is available with either a conventional four-cylinder or as a hybrid with a combined fuel economy rating of up to 40 mpg.

Along with the fuel cell CR-V, Honda will also introduce the similarly sized all-electric Prologue SUV in 2024, which will be built in the U.S. using the General Motors Ultium electric vehicle platform.