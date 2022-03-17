NASCAR Cup Series car entering 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One NASCAR car is taking a European vacation next summer.

The sanctioning body has announced that Hendrick Motorsports will enter a modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Cup Series car in the 2023 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the event's Garage 56 program.

Garage 56 is meant to showcase new technologies and allows for cars outside the official classes to compete in an exhibitory role.

"From the early days of NASCAR, it was important to my father that we played a visible role in international motor sports, and there is no bigger stage than the 24 Hours of Le Mans," NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said. "In partnering with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear, we have the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR history. We look forward to showcasing the technology in the Next Gen car and putting forward a competitive entry in the historic race."

The car will be developed with help from Chevrolet and ECR Engines, which builds engines for NASCAR and sports car racing. It will also feature functioning headlights and taillights, unlike the cars that compete in the Cup Series.

The Next Gen Cup Series car that was launched this year features several updates including a fully independent suspension system and a five-speed sequential transaxle that make it more suitable for road course racing.

It won't be the first time NASCAR-based cars have talked the La Sarthe circuit. In 1976 a Grand International class was established to allow a Dodge Charger and a Ford Torino to compete in the race.

The Charger, entered by Hershel McGriff, only completed two laps when it suffered a piston failure while the Junie Donlavey-owned Ford covered made it 104 laps before its gearbox gave out. The race-winning Martini Racing Porsche 936 completed 350 laps on its way to victory.

France said Dick Brooks, one of the drivers of the Donlavey car, told him: "Number one, the fans love the car. Number two, it was a fantastic experience. Number three, it was a hell of a challenge."

As for who the drivers will be next year, Hendrick said he'd love to have the team be a mix of NASCAR and sports car drivers, but it depends on whether the Cup Series schedule will allow for it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans is set for the same weekend as NASCAR's Sonoma race, which is coincidentally held on a road course.