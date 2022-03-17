Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
NASCAR Cup Series car entering 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
One NASCAR car is taking a European vacation next summer.

Hendrick Motorsports will enter a modified NASCAR Cup Series car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hendrick Motorsports will enter a modified NASCAR Cup Series car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. (Hendrick Motorsports)

The sanctioning body has announced that Hendrick Motorsports will enter a modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Cup Series car in the 2023 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the event's Garage 56 program.

The NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is powered by a V8 tuned to 670 hp, but is capable of putting out more power.

The NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is powered by a V8 tuned to 670 hp, but is capable of putting out more power. (Gary Nastase/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Garage 56 is meant to showcase new technologies and allows for cars outside the official classes to compete in an exhibitory role.

"From the early days of NASCAR, it was important to my father that we played a visible role in international motor sports, and there is no bigger stage than the 24 Hours of Le Mans," NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said. "In partnering with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear, we have the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR history. We look forward to showcasing the technology in the Next Gen car and putting forward a competitive entry in the historic race."

The car will be developed with help from Chevrolet and ECR Engines, which builds engines for NASCAR and sports car racing. It will also feature functioning headlights and taillights, unlike the cars that compete in the Cup Series.

The Next Gen Cup Series car that was launched this year features several updates including a fully independent suspension system and a five-speed sequential transaxle that make it more suitable for road course racing.

Herschel McGriff finished two laps of the La Sarthe circuit in the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mansbefore a piston failed in his Dodge Charger and ended its race.

Herschel McGriff finished two laps of the La Sarthe circuit in the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mansbefore a piston failed in his Dodge Charger and ended its race. (ISC Images &amp; Archives via Getty Images)

It won't be the first time NASCAR-based cars have talked the La Sarthe circuit. In 1976 a Grand International class was established to allow a Dodge Charger and a Ford Torino to compete in the race.

A Ford Torino owned by Junie Donleavy finished 42nd in the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mans having completed 104 laps before its gearbox broke.

A Ford Torino owned by Junie Donleavy finished 42nd in the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mans having completed 104 laps before its gearbox broke. (ISC Images &amp; Archives via Getty Images)

The Charger, entered by Hershel McGriff, only completed two laps when it suffered a piston failure while the Junie Donlavey-owned Ford covered made it 104 laps before its gearbox gave out. The race-winning Martini Racing Porsche 936 completed 350 laps on its way to victory.

France said Dick Brooks, one of the drivers of the Donlavey car, told him: "Number one, the fans love the car. Number two, it was a fantastic experience. Number three, it was a hell of a challenge."

As for who the drivers will be next year, Hendrick said he'd love to have the team be a mix of NASCAR and sports car drivers, but it depends on whether the Cup Series schedule will allow for it.

This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans is set for the same weekend as NASCAR's Sonoma race, which is coincidentally held on a road course.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos